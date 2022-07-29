SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) PT Lowered to $900.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Maxim Group from $1,100.00 to $900.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

SIVB has been the topic of several other reports. lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $523.00 to $493.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $430.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $789.00 to $638.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $574.73.

SVB Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $390.78 on Monday. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $355.37 and a 52-week high of $763.22. The stock has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $426.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $515.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 32.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.03, for a total transaction of $252,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,147,145.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 790 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.56, for a total value of $399,392.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,731.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.03, for a total transaction of $252,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,147,145.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,840 shares of company stock valued at $919,852. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SVB Financial Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

