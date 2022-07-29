Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Superior Industries International Stock Up 8.2 %

Shares of NYSE SUP opened at $4.48 on Monday. Superior Industries International has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $9.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.11. The company has a market cap of $120.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 4.07.

Get Superior Industries International alerts:

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Superior Industries International had a negative return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $400.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.86 million.

Insider Buying and Selling at Superior Industries International

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Superior Industries International

In other news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 9,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $36,696.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,583,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,617,957.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 9,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $36,696.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,583,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,617,957.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andreas Meyer sold 20,000 shares of Superior Industries International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total value of $73,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,024 shares in the company, valued at $77,368.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 359,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,367 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUP. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 484,340 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 125,573 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 79.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 241,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 106,858 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 77.4% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 235,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 102,931 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 546,470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 91,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International during the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Superior Industries International

(Get Rating)

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Industries International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Industries International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.