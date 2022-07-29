Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Rating Reiterated by DA Davidson

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at DA Davidson in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Summit Financial Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

SMMF has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com cut Summit Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Summit Financial Group to $31.50 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Summit Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of SMMF opened at $29.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $378.86 million, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.31. Summit Financial Group has a 52 week low of $22.19 and a 52 week high of $29.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SMMF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 million. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 32.39%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Financial Group will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMMF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,265,000. NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 15,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 9,443 shares in the last quarter. 35.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Summit Financial Group



Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

