Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Noesis Capital Mangement Corp

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp decreased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,048 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for 3.9% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $16,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 9.6% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its holdings in Stryker by 3.4% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.9% in the first quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYK. Cowen reduced their price objective on Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Stryker from $290.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Stryker to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.94.

Stryker stock traded down $3.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $215.40. The stock had a trading volume of 10,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,121. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $281.16. The company has a market capitalization of $81.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.64, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $209.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

