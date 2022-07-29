Strategic Financial Planning Inc. Sells 3,901 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,901 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 5.8% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. owned 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $6,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,282,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,933,000 after purchasing an additional 60,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,045,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,040,000 after purchasing an additional 130,913 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 938,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,713,000 after purchasing an additional 32,972 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 908,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,698,000 after purchasing an additional 15,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 535,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,702,000 after purchasing an additional 9,896 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.48. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,872. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $98.19 and a 12-month high of $142.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.78.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.