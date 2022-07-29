Strategic Financial Planning Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 2.7% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI stock traded up $1.92 on Friday, hitting $205.40. 25,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,811,080. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $181.67 and a twelve month high of $244.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $195.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.32.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

