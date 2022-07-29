Strategic Financial Planning Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHZ. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gpwm LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

SCHZ traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $49.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,779. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.55 and a 1 year high of $55.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.76.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.