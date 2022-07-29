Strategic Financial Planning Inc. Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 204.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,421 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 959.8% in the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.37. The company had a trading volume of 18,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,386,114. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $33.01 and a 52 week high of $44.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.52.

