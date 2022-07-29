Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Upgraded at Danske

Danske upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Stora Enso Oyj from €15.90 ($16.22) to €16.00 ($16.33) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.88.
Stora Enso Oyj Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SEOAY opened at $15.23 on Monday. Stora Enso Oyj has a 1-year low of $14.58 and a 1-year high of $21.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.89 and a 200-day moving average of $18.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.21.
Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile
Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.
