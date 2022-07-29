Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Upgraded at Danske

Danske upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Stora Enso Oyj from €15.90 ($16.22) to €16.00 ($16.33) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.88.

Get Stora Enso Oyj alerts:

Stora Enso Oyj Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SEOAY opened at $15.23 on Monday. Stora Enso Oyj has a 1-year low of $14.58 and a 1-year high of $21.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.89 and a 200-day moving average of $18.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.21.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj ( OTCMKTS:SEOAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 10.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stora Enso Oyj will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stora Enso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stora Enso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.