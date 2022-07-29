StockNews.com Upgrades Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

ALV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Autoliv from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a maintains rating in a research report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Autoliv from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Autoliv from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Autoliv from $116.00 to $97.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $97.27.

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $86.47 on Monday. Autoliv has a 12-month low of $66.25 and a 12-month high of $110.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.63.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.54. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Autoliv will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In other Autoliv news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,076. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versor Investments LP grew its position in Autoliv by 72.1% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 12,652 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 9,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 18.6% in the second quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 15,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Autoliv by 1.6% during the second quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lancaster Investment Management grew its stake in Autoliv by 17.1% in the second quarter. Lancaster Investment Management now owns 585,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,896,000 after purchasing an additional 85,468 shares in the last quarter. 62.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

