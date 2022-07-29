StockNews.com Upgrades Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Acme United Trading Down 1.9 %

ACU stock opened at $29.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Acme United has a 12 month low of $28.84 and a 12 month high of $42.92. The company has a market capitalization of $103.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.97.

Acme United Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Acme United’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

In related news, CFO Paul G. Driscoll sold 1,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $44,174.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,035.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 32.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Acme United by 16.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acme United by 17.6% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acme United by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Acme United by 7.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Acme United by 5.2% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. 60.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

