StockNews.com Lowers Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $64.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $94.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.74.

Monarch Casino & Resort ( NASDAQ:MCRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.07). Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 18.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the first quarter worth about $113,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 30.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 190.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 27.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

