StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AKBA. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Mizuho downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.75.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

Akebia Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AKBA stock opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.12. The firm has a market cap of $73.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.49. Akebia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $3.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $61.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.37 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 266.13% and a negative net margin of 123.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKBA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $695,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 123,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 37,171 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 364,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,593,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after buying an additional 498,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 8,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

About Akebia Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.