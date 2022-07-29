StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America lowered Athersys from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $1.00 to $0.25 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Athersys Stock Up 71.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATHX opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $85.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of -1.29. Athersys has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.57.

Institutional Trading of Athersys

Athersys ( NASDAQ:ATHX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.91 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Athersys will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its position in shares of Athersys by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Athersys by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 11,387 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Athersys by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 44,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 18,495 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Athersys by 11.7% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 220,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 23,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Athersys by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 206,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.39% of the company’s stock.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

