Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) Price Target to C$15.00

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Algoma Steel Group from C$23.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Algoma Steel Group Trading Down 2.6 %

TSE ASTL opened at C$11.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39. Algoma Steel Group has a twelve month low of C$10.04 and a twelve month high of C$17.27. The company has a market cap of C$1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$11.88 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.28.

Algoma Steel Group Dividend Announcement

About Algoma Steel Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.82%.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

