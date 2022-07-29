Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Steven Madden in a report issued on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Steven Madden’s current full-year earnings is $3.00 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $532.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $47.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Steven Madden from $58.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.89.

NASDAQ SHOO opened at $32.33 on Friday. Steven Madden has a one year low of $31.06 and a one year high of $51.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 27.81%.

In other Steven Madden news, Director Robert Garrett Smith sold 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $86,569.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its position in Steven Madden by 277.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 664 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Steven Madden by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Steven Madden by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

