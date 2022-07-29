Stephens Trims Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Target Price to $243.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Stephens from $244.00 to $243.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NSC. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a maintains rating and issued a $196.00 target price (down previously from $197.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $340.00 to $274.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Norfolk Southern from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from $289.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $283.40.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $244.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $58.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.33. Norfolk Southern has a 1-year low of $217.00 and a 1-year high of $299.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $232.32 and its 200-day moving average is $255.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 55,883 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,939,000 after buying an additional 7,448 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,977,349,000 after buying an additional 1,148,493 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $755,000. 73.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.