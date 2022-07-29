Stephens Lowers Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target to $75.00

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Stephens from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. B. Riley cut Builders FirstSource from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $106.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Builders FirstSource from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $90.46.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 0.9 %

BLDR stock opened at $65.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 2.27. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $43.73 and a 12 month high of $86.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.75. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 39.10%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $1,928,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,717.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Builders FirstSource

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 2,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 265.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.