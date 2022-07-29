SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SSNC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered SS&C Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $57.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.17. SS&C Technologies has a 52-week low of $54.59 and a 52-week high of $84.85.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 26.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SS&C Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 156,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,854,000 after purchasing an additional 33,381 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 152,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,514,000 after purchasing an additional 50,205 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 705,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,918,000 after purchasing an additional 115,604 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SS&C Technologies

(Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.