SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Price Target Cut to $160.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Craig Hallum from $210.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $161.50.

SPS Commerce Price Performance

SPSC stock opened at $118.62 on Thursday. SPS Commerce has a 1 year low of $96.41 and a 1 year high of $174.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.40 and a beta of 0.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $109.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 19,208 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 2.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 90,627 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

