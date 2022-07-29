Spectrum Management Group LLC Has $9.12 Million Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,485 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources comprises 1.4% of Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $9,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 136,540 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,139,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PXD shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $375.00 to $315.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $281.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of PXD traded up $7.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $235.67. 29,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,641,178. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.45. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $137.54 and a 52 week high of $288.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $7.38 per share. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $29.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total transaction of $524,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,897,643.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total transaction of $524,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,897,643.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total value of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,046 shares in the company, valued at $13,497,497.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,835 shares of company stock worth $2,439,657. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Articles

