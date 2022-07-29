SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Sold by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 764,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,754 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF accounts for 4.8% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. NorthRock Partners LLC owned approximately 3.24% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $53,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1,563.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,447,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,395,000 after buying an additional 5,120,012 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 706.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,142,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,708 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 903,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,270,000 after acquiring an additional 38,275 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 710,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,989,000 after acquiring an additional 61,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 594,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,269,000 after acquiring an additional 232,066 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of MDYV stock opened at $65.28 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.64 and a fifty-two week high of $73.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.51.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

