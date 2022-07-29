SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Position Lessened by American Planning Services Inc.

American Planning Services Inc. cut its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,880 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises about 14.4% of American Planning Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. American Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $13,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of DIA stock opened at $325.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $332.71. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $296.39 and a 52-week high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

