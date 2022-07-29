SparksPay (SPK) Market Cap Reaches $22,596.93

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. Over the last seven days, SparksPay has traded down 11% against the dollar. One SparksPay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. SparksPay has a total market cap of $22,596.93 and $17.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000031 BTC.

KlayCity (ORB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000348 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000140 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About SparksPay

SparksPay is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 12,491,717 coins and its circulating supply is 11,614,034 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io. The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SparksPay

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

