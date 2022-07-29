Spaceswap MILK2 Market Capitalization Hits $144,478.33 (MILK2)

Spaceswap MILK2 (MILK2) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. One Spaceswap MILK2 coin can now be purchased for about $0.0196 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges. Spaceswap MILK2 has a total market capitalization of $144,478.33 and $14,628.00 worth of Spaceswap MILK2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Spaceswap MILK2 has traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004180 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.52 or 0.00725217 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00015677 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Spaceswap MILK2 Coin Profile

Spaceswap MILK2’s total supply is 7,441,642 coins and its circulating supply is 7,376,937 coins. Spaceswap MILK2’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi.

Buying and Selling Spaceswap MILK2

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spaceswap MILK2 directly using US dollars.

