S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 220.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,796 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.05% of S&P Global worth $52,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 273.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 7,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,468.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $375.46. The company had a trading volume of 19,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,415,084. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $311.87 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The stock has a market cap of $127.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $342.96 and its 200 day moving average is $374.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 24.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on SPGI. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.57.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

