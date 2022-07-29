Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Takes $1.62 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,000. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 0.9% of Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ACT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $396,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 13,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.00.

In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,463 shares of company stock worth $2,002,677. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock opened at $174.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.48 and a 52-week high of $177.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.28%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

