Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Purchases 2,553 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC grew its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 181.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up approximately 0.9% of Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 714.3% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 273.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 7,700.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,304.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,304.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $374.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.03. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $311.87 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $342.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $374.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 24.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.57.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

