Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,441 shares during the period. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC owned about 0.13% of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EELV. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 447,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,085,000 after acquiring an additional 11,461 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after acquiring an additional 9,737 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $23.44 on Friday. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $21.95 and a 1 year high of $26.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.85.

