Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Grows Holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Get Rating) by 219.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,064 shares during the period. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF comprises about 1.6% of Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF were worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TPHD. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth $352,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $427,000.

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF stock opened at $31.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.53. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $34.35.

