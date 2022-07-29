Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 93.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,950 shares during the quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QUAL. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 185,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,020,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 18,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 5,981 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $120.73 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.11.

