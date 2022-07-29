Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,113 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,018 shares during the quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. OTR Global downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.63.

Shares of LOW opened at $190.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.04. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The stock has a market cap of $121.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.27. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.23%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

