Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Buys Shares of 13,135 Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $983,225,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,559,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,030,577,000 after purchasing an additional 372,411 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,465,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,565,000 after purchasing an additional 232,958 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,902,000 after purchasing an additional 158,900 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,684,000. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, Director David W. Faeder acquired 10,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $95.84 per share, with a total value of $1,012,549.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,467.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FRT. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $128.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $133.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.29.

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $104.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $92.02 and a one year high of $140.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.81). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $256.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.49%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Articles

