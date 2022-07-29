Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Price Target Raised to €43.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €40.80 ($41.63) to €43.00 ($43.88) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SMFKY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from GBX 4,400 ($53.01) to GBX 4,500 ($54.22) in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from €45.00 ($45.92) to €48.00 ($48.98) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,530.33.

Smurfit Kappa Group Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of SMFKY stock opened at $37.10 on Thursday. Smurfit Kappa Group has a one year low of $31.10 and a one year high of $60.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.84.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

