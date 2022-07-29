SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.55-$0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $420.00 million-$460.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $478.77 million.

SMART Global Price Performance

NASDAQ SGH traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.50. 20,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,653. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $974.84 million, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. SMART Global has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $37.25.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. SMART Global had a return on equity of 48.23% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $462.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SMART Global will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SGH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on SMART Global from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on SMART Global from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on SMART Global from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded SMART Global from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on SMART Global from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.00.

In other SMART Global news, CFO Ken Rizvi purchased 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $75,862.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 125,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,461.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Ken Rizvi bought 4,250 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $75,862.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,461.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Adams bought 10,000 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $181,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 915,255 shares in the company, valued at $16,566,115.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SMART Global

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGH. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of SMART Global by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of SMART Global by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of SMART Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SMART Global by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

About SMART Global

(Get Rating)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

Featured Stories

