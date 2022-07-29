Skylands Capital LLC Takes Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 54,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Element Solutions by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,097,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,973 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Element Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,996,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Element Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,159,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Element Solutions by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,076,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,250,000 after acquiring an additional 879,867 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Element Solutions by 2,423.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 844,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,501,000 after acquiring an additional 810,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Element Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

Element Solutions Price Performance

Shares of ESI traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.81. The stock had a trading volume of 11,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,854. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.40. Element Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $26.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.17 and a 200 day moving average of $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $677.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Element Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Element Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.