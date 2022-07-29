Skylands Capital LLC Sells 16,650 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Skylands Capital LLC reduced its position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 16,650 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Encore Wire worth $6,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Encore Wire in the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the 4th quarter valued at about $417,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,043 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,537,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Encore Wire during the fourth quarter valued at $2,857,000. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Encore Wire from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Encore Wire Price Performance

WIRE traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,336. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.24 and its 200-day moving average is $117.13. Encore Wire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $151.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.15.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $10.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $5.57. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 51.83% and a net margin of 23.24%. The business had revenue of $838.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 19.18 EPS for the current year.

Encore Wire Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.23%.

Encore Wire Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

