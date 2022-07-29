Skylands Capital LLC Purchases 10,738 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,738 shares during the period. EnerSys comprises 1.2% of Skylands Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Skylands Capital LLC owned about 0.34% of EnerSys worth $10,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,292,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,659 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 19.5% during the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 55,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after acquiring an additional 9,016 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EnerSys during the fourth quarter worth $518,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 474,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in EnerSys by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 38,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 15,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of EnerSys from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

EnerSys Trading Up 1.8 %

ENS stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,010. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $55.60 and a 52-week high of $100.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $907.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.18 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 20.90%.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

