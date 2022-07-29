Skylands Capital LLC Makes New $1 Million Investment in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,105,125 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,110,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,932 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,256,214 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,592,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,183 shares in the last quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,764,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,278.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 582,014 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $105,524,000 after acquiring an additional 539,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 743.0% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 609,416 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $152,372,000 after acquiring an additional 537,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE PXD traded up $5.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $234.42. 19,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,641,178. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $240.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $137.54 and a 52 week high of $288.46. The stock has a market cap of $56.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.56.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.42. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $7.38 per share. This represents a $29.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 16.37%.

Insider Activity at Pioneer Natural Resources

In related news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total value of $524,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,897,643.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total value of $524,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,897,643.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total transaction of $512,001.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,501.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,835 shares of company stock worth $2,439,657. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PXD. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $375.00 to $315.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $281.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.