Skylands Capital LLC Lowers Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Skylands Capital LLC lessened its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,525 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CME Group stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $200.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,491. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $202.19 and a 200-day moving average of $220.63. The stock has a market cap of $71.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.79 and a twelve month high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on CME Group from $254.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Argus upgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CME Group from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.20.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

