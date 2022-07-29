Skylands Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Skylands Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 131,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Lovesac were worth $7,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOVE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Lovesac by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 81,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,423,000 after acquiring an additional 31,447 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Lovesac in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Lovesac in the fourth quarter worth $404,000. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lovesac by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total value of $271,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,291.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LOVE traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.92. 1,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,904. The Lovesac Company has a twelve month low of $26.05 and a twelve month high of $87.12. The company has a market cap of $452.54 million, a PE ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.11.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $129.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.81 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Lovesac Company will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Lovesac from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Lovesac from $135.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Lovesac from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Lovesac to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Lovesac from $104.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Lovesac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 30, 2022, the company operated 146 showrooms.

