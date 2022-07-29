Skylands Capital LLC Increases Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,470 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern comprises 2.1% of Skylands Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $17,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NSC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,977,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,493 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,356,955 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,083,369,000 after acquiring an additional 67,178 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,698,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,696,343,000 after acquiring an additional 21,021 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,938,677 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,169,049,000 after acquiring an additional 93,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $625,050,000. 73.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley restated a “maintains” rating and issued a $196.00 target price (down previously from $197.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded up $3.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $248.28. 11,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,912. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $217.00 and a 1 year high of $299.20. The company has a market capitalization of $59.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $232.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.