Skylands Capital LLC Increases Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Boot Barn by 15.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,574,000 after buying an additional 10,815 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Boot Barn by 3,057.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 355,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,580,000 after buying an additional 343,775 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the first quarter worth about $262,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Boot Barn by 42.8% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 31,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after buying an additional 9,514 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 36.5% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 74,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,087,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Boot Barn

In related news, Director Peter Starrett acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.89 per share, with a total value of $97,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,531.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Peter Starrett bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.89 per share, with a total value of $97,068.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,799 shares in the company, valued at $873,531.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Hazen sold 1,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total transaction of $72,492.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,021,624.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,506 shares of company stock valued at $781,292 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE BOOT traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,468. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.07. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $58.51 and a one year high of $134.50. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.75.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $383.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.02 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BOOT has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $140.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $140.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.18.

Boot Barn Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

