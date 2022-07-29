Skylands Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN)

Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,251 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC owned approximately 1.05% of Twin Disc worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TWIN. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Twin Disc by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,502,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,464,000 after acquiring an additional 28,294 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Twin Disc by 0.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 516,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,596,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Twin Disc by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 410,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 21,299 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Twin Disc by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 300,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Twin Disc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,566,000. Institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Twin Disc in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ TWIN traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.62. 627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,053. The firm has a market cap of $117.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 1.58. Twin Disc, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.11.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $59.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.20 million. Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Twin Disc, Incorporated will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

