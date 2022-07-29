SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Grows Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 242.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,255,426 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $697,942,000 after buying an additional 137,962 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 317.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,932 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $689,231,000 after buying an additional 941,271 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,043,598 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $581,034,000 after purchasing an additional 161,660 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $522,352,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 462,983 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $257,771,000 after purchasing an additional 141,612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.41, for a total transaction of $6,760,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 707,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,705,537.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.46, for a total value of $1,678,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 252,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,088,102.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.41, for a total transaction of $6,760,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 707,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,705,537.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,170 shares of company stock valued at $419,382,287. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of PANW stock traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $494.83. 17,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,654,260. The stock has a market cap of $49.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.67 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $500.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $530.41. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $358.37 and a 52-week high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $605.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $700.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $729.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $628.72.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

