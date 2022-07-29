SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Acquires 362 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 121.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,603,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,511,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030,375 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,734,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,755 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,677,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,633,000 after buying an additional 457,386 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $1,277,246,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,879,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,486 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.43. 44,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,754,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $106.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.40.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 78.85%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research cut their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.30.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

