SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) PT Lowered to $230.00 at Barclays

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $325.00 to $230.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered SiTime from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $287.00.

SiTime Stock Performance

Shares of SITM stock opened at $181.13 on Monday. SiTime has a 52-week low of $121.37 and a 52-week high of $341.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 93.85, a PEG ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.76.

Insider Activity at SiTime

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $70.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.00 million. SiTime had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SiTime will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.71, for a total value of $953,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 608,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,008,893. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SiTime news, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 1,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.66, for a total value of $435,749.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,276,402.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.71, for a total transaction of $953,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 608,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,008,893. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,152 shares of company stock valued at $3,985,418. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SiTime

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SiTime by 3.3% during the first quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SiTime by 8.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of SiTime by 4.4% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of SiTime by 4.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SiTime by 1.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Featured Stories

