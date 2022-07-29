Silvant Capital Management LLC Sells 1,705 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Silvant Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Insulet in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Insulet by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,230 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Insulet by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Insulet by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Insulet by 219.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total value of $3,343,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total value of $3,343,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 6,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total transaction of $1,291,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,452,332.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Stock Down 1.9 %

PODD stock traded down $4.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $242.74. 1,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,727. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 392.82 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $181.00 and a 1 year high of $324.81.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. Insulet had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $295.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.99 million. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Insulet from $357.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Insulet from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Insulet from $268.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.73.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

