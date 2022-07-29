Silvant Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Silvant Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for 0.9% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.1% in the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. MKM Partners boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $738.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $5.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $701.61. 2,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,066. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $562.90 and a 52-week high of $748.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $638.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $658.46. The company has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.99.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,699.29% and a net margin of 15.85%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.64 EPS for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher bought 835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $600.00 per share, with a total value of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves purchased 175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $572.77 per share, with a total value of $100,234.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,967.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher purchased 835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $600.00 per share, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

