Silvant Capital Management LLC Has $3.09 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Silvant Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,542 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Target by 12,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Target from $252.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Target from $302.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.44.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.75. 25,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,035,102. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $75.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.45.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.81). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

